Manipur Violence: Question on the silence of PM Modi! Memorandum submitted by 10 opposition parties including Congress

10 opposition parties including Congress left for America over Manipur violence Prime Minister Narendra Modi A signed memorandum has been submitted to The parties that submitted the memorandum include Congress, AAP, TMC, NCP, CPIM, Shiv Sena, Uddhav faction and many other parties with similar ideology.

Opposition accuses BJP of doing divide and rule politics

The letter blamed the BJP government at the Center and in the state for failing to stop the violence in Manipur. The opposition has accused the BJP of doing politics of divide and rule. Opposition parties have blamed the Chief Minister of Manipur for the present caste violence. Also said that if the Chief Minister of the state had taken appropriate steps at the right time and had taken immediate action, this violence could have been avoided.

Criticism of silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In the letter of the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence regarding the violence has been criticized. It has also been said that the Home Minister’s visit to the state has not made any difference in the situation. The continuous silence of the PM is harming Manipur and if the PM appeals for peace, we hope that the situation in the state will improve.

Manipur issue should be treated as a national issue – Manipur Congress

Here, while addressing a press conference, senior Manipur Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh said- “The issue of Manipur should be considered as a national issue. CM Biren Singh openly accepts in public that this unfortunate incident happened due to complete failure of law and order and let the central government decide what should be done about it. If the government is determined, a situation like this can be controlled in 3-4 days or can be reduced to a week”.

Violence “Purely Law & Order Issue” – Supreme Court

The violence in Manipur is “purely a law and order issue”, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, as it rejected a plea seeking deployment of armed forces to protect the Kuki people in the state and prosecution of the attackers. But refused to take immediate hearing.

Why did violence break out in Manipur?

Let us tell you that a rally by a tribal Kuki group in protest against a controversial order of the High Court to consider the inclusion of the dominant and politically strong Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list sparked a clash between the two communities in May. triggered a wave of violence. More than 310 have been injured and 40,000 have been displaced in the violence. On March 27, a single-judge bench of the high court directed the state government to consider the demand for ST status by the Meitei community and send a recommendation to the central government within four weeks.

