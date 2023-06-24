Manipur Violence: ‘Remove CM Biren Singh, government is not running’, opposition raised demand in all-party meeting

Many issues were discussed in the all-party meeting regarding Manipur violence. On the one hand, while the government apprised the parties about the current situation in Manipur, on the other hand, all the parties including Congress, TMC and RJD present in the meeting expressed their views about the situation in Manipur. Chief Minister Biren Singh demanded the removal of

We talked with an open mind, we all kept our opinion. There is distrust (of people) in the political leadership there and this has been raised by all the opposition parties. We said that there is no faith in the person who is running the administration. If you have to restore peace, you cannot do it with such a person: Manipur… pic.twitter.com/ErqJAh8cBW

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, talked with an open mind

All party meeting after 50 days

Let me tell you, in the midst of Manipur violence going on for the last 50 days, an all-party meeting was called by the Central Government in view of the situation. chair the meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah Did it. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has not participated in the meeting, instead of Sharad Pawar, Manipur NCP chief Soran Iboyaima Singh and party general secretary Narendra Verma have attended. On the other hand, Drake O’Brien has attended the all-party meeting on behalf of TMC in place of Mamta Banerjee. On the other hand, Ikram Ibobi Singh, who was the Chief Minister of Manipur, attended the all-party meeting on behalf of the Congress.

Conspiracy to make Manipur Kashmir – TMC

At the same time, TMC representative Derek O’Brien, who attended the meeting, strongly attacked the Center regarding the situation in Manipur and demanded the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Derek O’Brien said that there is a conspiracy to make Manipur Kashmir.

It is sad that the Prime Minister did not even say a word on this – DMK

At the same all-party meeting, DMK MP Tiruchi Shivaham has raised his concerns about Manipur, he said, 100 people have been killed and around 60,000 people have been displaced. The saddest thing is that the Prime Minister did not even say a word on this. An all-party team should be sent to Manipur to ascertain the situation there thoroughly, the Home Minister has assured us.

