Manipur Violence: Situation worsens, Kuki militants attack with bombs and weapons, Army takes over

Manipur Things are getting worse day by day. Militants carried out bomb and weapons attacks on Friday, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, in which 15 people were injured. Although the army personnel have handled the situation. The Indian Army told that the Army, Assam Rifles, CAPFs and Police are continuously working towards restoring peace in Manipur.

Violence broke out in two villages of Imphal West district

Suspected Kuki militants armed with bombs and weapons attacked two villages in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Friday night. Officials said state police and Manipur Rifles personnel deployed in Phayeng and Kangchup Chingkhong villages retaliated, triggering a gunfight between the two sides that lasted for over four hours and the militants fled to nearby hills.

98 people have lost their lives in Manipur violence so far

Manipur At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 people have been injured in the violence that broke out a month ago. At present there are a total of 37,450 people in 272 relief camps.

Amit Shah held a review meeting on the situation in Manipur, discussed with the people of the Kuki community

Extensive Area Domination Operations by Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF & Police commence across Manipur to bring peace & harmony with effect from today morning: Spear Corps, Indian Army(Video: Spear Corps, Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/zUJk1DxZyJ

— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023



3734 cases registered so far in Manipur violence

So far, 3,734 cases have been registered regarding the Manipur violence and 65 people have been arrested for their involvement in the violence.

Home Minister Amit Shah did a four-day tour

Significantly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently visited violence-hit Manipur for four days. After which, after his appeal, people have deposited more than 140 weapons at various places in Manipur.

Why violence broke out

Significantly, violence broke out in Manipur after the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the demand of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community. About 10,000 personnel of the Army and the Assam Rifles have been deployed to restore peace in the state.