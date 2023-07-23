Manipur Violence: Stalin invites Manipur players for training in Tamil Nadu amid violence

Manipur There is tension in the state regarding the case of two women being paraded naked. There are frequent reports of violence. There is a boil in the whole country regarding the vandalism with women. Strict punishment is being demanded against the accused. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin has extended a helping hand to the players of the violence-hit state.

Stalin invites Manipur players to train in his state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin on Sunday invited sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur to train in his state. At the same time, Blitz Stalin’s son and State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin assured the players of Manipur to provide all facilities in Tamil Nadu. Stalin said in a statement that the conditions in Manipur were not conducive for sportspersons from there to train for events like ‘Khelo India’ and the Asian Games. He said, I have instructed Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make all necessary arrangements for Manipur players in Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi has assured to provide high quality facilities on behalf of the Sports Department.

Tamil Nadu to host 2024 edition of ‘Khelo India Games’

Tamil Nadu is going to host the 2024 edition of Khelo India Games. Chief Minister Stalin said Manipur is known for producing ‘champions, especially women champions’ and Tamil Nadu is watching the current situation in the state with deep concern and anguish. The Chief Minister said that Tamil culture is following the spirit of love and care. He referred to the proverb ‘Yathum Oore, Yavarum Kelir’, which means ‘everywhere is mine and all people are my relatives’. Blitz Stalin said that this saying became the basis of his instructions regarding the training of Manipur players in Tamil Nadu. He said players from Manipur who are interested in training in Tamil Nadu can contact on the mobile number provided by their government or send an email to it with identity proof and other details including training requirements.

What happened on 4th May

In fact, the video of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested in Manipur surfaced on Wednesday i.e. 18th July. After investigation, it was found that the incident took place on May 4 only. An armed mob of about a thousand people attacked a village in Kangpokpi district and looted houses, set them on fire, killed and paraded two women naked. Manipur is running in the fire of violence since May 3. More than 160 people have been killed and several others injured in the state since violence broke out during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized on May 3 in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The population of the Meitei community in the state is about 53 percent and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribals of the Naga and Kuki communities constitute 40 percent of the population and live in the hilly districts.

So far 6 people have been arrested in the video case

The Manipur police on Saturday arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection with the case of parading two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the state on May 4. So far six people have been arrested in this case. These include the man who was seen in a public video dragging a woman in Bi Phanom village. Police said that by raiding several suspected hideouts, all possible efforts are being made to arrest the remaining criminals. He also said that elaborate security arrangements have been made at all the sensitive places in the state.

