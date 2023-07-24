manipur violence story of 3 may about 40 houses and churches set on fire what happened that night kuki vs meitei amh

Manipur Violence: The whole country is discussing the issue of violence-hit Manipur. Meanwhile, the news coming in clearly shows the situation. The evening of May 3 proved to be a disaster for the people of Paite Veng area in the state capital Imphal, when suddenly a crowd gathered there, started pelting stones and shouting slogans. Also, the local people were forced to leave their homes. Dr H Kamkhenthang, an anthropologist and writer belonging to the Kuki sub-tribe, was studying in the library of his bungalow in Paite Veng area of Manipur’s capital, Imphal, when a mob gathered near his house started creating ruckus. The entire day of May 3 was tense in Manipur and demonstrations were held at several places in Churachandpur and Imphal, many of which turned violent.
