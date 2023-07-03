Manipur Violence: Supreme Court strict on Manipur violence, asked for a fresh status report from the government

Manipur Violence is not taking the name of stopping. More than 120 people have died in the violence that started on May 3. Here, the Supreme Court has sought a fresh status report from the government regarding the ongoing violence in the state. The Supreme Court on Monday sought detailed information from the Manipur government on the steps taken to ensure rehabilitation and improve the law and order situation in the caste violence-hit state.

Next hearing will be on July 10

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Mishra listed the petitions on the issue for hearing on July 10. The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, to file an updated status report. It should contain details like rehabilitation camps, steps taken to maintain law and order and recovery of weapons, the bench said.

Information given about the current situation of Manipur in the court

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, regarding the current situation in Manipur, the law officer gave details of the deployment of security forces and the recent law and order situation. He said that the duration of curfew in the state has now been reduced from 24 hours to five hours. According to Mehta, 114 companies of Police, Indian Reserve Battalion and CAPF are also deployed in the state.

120 people have lost their lives in Manipur violence so far

More than 120 people have lost their lives in clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. Violence first broke out on May 3 when a tribal solidarity march was organized in the hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.