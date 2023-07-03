Manipur Violence: Tension increased in Manipur due to firing! Firing took place in two groups, Supreme Court sought report

Manipur Violence: After several days of violence, there is some peace in Manipur. However, in the meantime, an incident of firing between two groups has come to light in Imphal West district. Police said the incident took place near Shantipur village, where the exchange of fire took place between two groups. Although there is no information about anyone being injured in this firing. Regarding the incident, the Manipur Police has said that the situation had become tense due to the gathering of unruly crowds at some places. Police have said that the situation is normal in most of the districts.

The situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mobs in the last 24 hours. However, the situation is normal in most districts: Manipur Police pic.twitter.com/NohP1PKIK8

— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023



Supreme Court asked for reportSignificantly, Manipur has been burning for the past several days. The ongoing violence in the state is not taking the name of stopping. More than 120 people have died in the violence that started on May 3. At the same time, the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the ongoing violence in the state. The Supreme Court has sought a fresh status report from the government. The Supreme Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the Manipur government on the steps taken to ensure rehabilitation and improve the law and order situation in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Hearing will be held on July 10A bench of Supreme Court CJI Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Mishra has listed the petitions on this issue for hearing on July 10. Here, the bench has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, to issue a fresh report. It should contain details like rehabilitation camps, steps taken to maintain law and order and recovery of weapons, the bench said.

Why is Manipur burningViolence has continued in Manipur since May 2. Violence broke out in Manipur after tribal solidarity marches were held in the hill districts to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community. 53 percent of the total population of Manipur belong to the Meitei community and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribal communities like Naga and Kuki constitute 40 percent of the population and live mainly in the hilly districts.Courtesy of Language Input