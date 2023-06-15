Manipur Violence: Tribal Forum appeals to SC for security of army, no trust in police

New Delhi : The Manipur Tribal Forum has requested the Supreme Court to provide security to the Indian Army. The Forum on Thursday told the Supreme Court in the recent violence in Manipur that false assurances have been given by the Central and State Governments. In the application given by the forum, it has been said that the tribals of Manipur do not trust the state government and its police. The Forum demanded deployment of Indian Army personnel to improve law and order and control the situation in violence-affected areas of Churachanpur, Chandel, Kangpokpi, Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Demand to dissolve the commission constituted by the center

According to the report of the news agency ANI, the Manipur Tribal Forum has not expressed confidence in the inquiry commission constituted by the Central Government under the leadership of former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ajay Lamba. The Forum has also demanded the Supreme Court to dissolve the commission constituted by the Central Government. In return, the forum has demanded the formation of a single-member commission consisting of former judges of the Delhi High Court and the Law Commission.

SIT should be constituted under the chairmanship of former police chief of Assam

AP Shah, president of the Manipur Tribal Forum, demanded formation of a SIT (Special Investigation Team) headed by former Assam police chief Harekrishna Deka and compensation of Rs 2 crore each to the next of kin of those killed in the violence within three months. Key’s. Along with this, a demand has also been made on behalf of the Forum that a government job should be provided to one of the relatives of those killed in the violence.

Government wants to wipe out Kuki tribe in Northeast

Simultaneously, the Manipur Tribal Forum has alleged in the Supreme Court that the Central Government and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh are jointly pushing a communal agenda. The goal of his agenda is the ethnic cleansing of the people of the Kuki tribe in the Northeast. In the wake of caste violence in Manipur, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have urged the Supreme Court not to believe in hollow assurances by the Centre.

assurances from authorities not reliable

Manipur Tribal Forum in the application filed in the Supreme Court said that the assurances given by the authorities are neither reliable nor are they made seriously. They are not even intended to be implemented. The Forum said that the Supreme Court should not rely on the promises made by the Government of India, as it and the Chief Minister of the State have jointly launched a communal agenda to ethnically cleanse the Kuki people.