Manipur Violence: Two groups face to face with weapons, security forces avoid violence

Manipur Two armed groups gathered in Kangpokpi district of K.K. and opened fire but security forces averted any clash by immediately arriving in the area. Sources gave this information on Thursday. They said that the incident took place near Pheleng village at 3.40 pm on Wednesday.

Assam Rifles jawans handled the situation

Sources said armed groups from Mapao and Awang Sekmai areas gathered in the area, which escalated the tension. During this some bullets were also fired but the soldiers of Assam Rifles soon reached the area and took the situation under control. Sources said the women had blocked roads to prevent forces from reaching the area.

A large number of people from the Kuki community demonstrated in Churachandpur. They took out a rally from Public Ground to Tuibong Peace Ground. Sources said around 4,000 people took part in the rally and most of them were dressed in ‘war’ attire and face-coloured to match nature. The rally lasted till 7 pm on Wednesday, in which no untoward incident has been reported.

Internet services closed till June 10

tell you that, Manipur The government has extended the ban on internet services till July 10, citing the need to prevent disturbances to public order amid the ongoing violence. At the same time, schools in Manipur reopened for classes 1-8. Violence continues in the state over the demand to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list.

