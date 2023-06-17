Manipur Violence: Two injured in clash between security forces and mob in Imphal, BJP leaders house attacked

Manipur Violence is not taking the name of stopping. Clashes have been going on in many parts of the state since May 3. In which many people have died. While many people have also been injured. Meanwhile, news of fresh violence is coming out from Imphal. In which there was a clash between the security forces and the crowd, in which two people were injured. An official told that the protesting people tried to set fire to the houses of BJP leaders.

Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh’s house ransacked, godown burnt

There was news of violence in Imphal on Friday as well. In which there was a clash between the riotous mob and the Rapid Action Force (RAF). The people doing violence attacked the house of Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh, ransacked it and tried to burn it. At the same time, the godown of a retired IAS officer has been burnt.

Retired general compares situation in Manipur to war-torn Lebanon and Syria

Manipur Nishikant Singh, a retired lieutenant general who hails from the state, compared the violence-torn state to war-torn Lebanon and Syria. He tweeted and wrote, the situation in Manipur is such that life and property can be destroyed by anyone at any time. Like living in Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria and Syria.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s question on Manipur violence, said – Why is the Prime Minister not calling an all-party meeting?

Congress blames Modi government for Manipur violence

The Congress has blamed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the violence in trouble-torn Manipur. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, while targeting the central and state government, said that the Prime Minister is not ready to talk to the people while the Chief Minister has been defeated.

Why did violence break out in Manipur? So far more than 100 people have died

Significantly, these clashes started after the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 in protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in Manipur. More than 100 people have lost their lives since the ethnic violence that broke out between the people of the Meitei and Kuki communities about a month and a half ago. Curfew is in force in 11 districts of Manipur, while internet services have been suspended to prevent rumours.