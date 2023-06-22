Manipur Violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah called an all-party meeting in Delhi on June 24, 120 deaths so far

Manipur Violence: The incidents of violence have not stopped in Manipur for about one and a half months. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting in New Delhi on June 24 at 3 pm to discuss the situation in Manipur. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs has given information about the meeting by tweeting from the official handle on Wednesday.

Amit Shah visited Manipur last month

The announcement was made after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma met the Union Home Minister here on Wednesday evening. Himanta Biswa Sharma is also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). He had visited Imphal a few days ago and met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and several other leaders. Amit Shah had also visited Manipur for four days last month and met people from different walks of life as part of his efforts to bring peace in the state.

Opposition parties were demanding an all-party meeting

The opposition parties were constantly demanding an all-party meeting from the central government to discuss the situation in Manipur. On June 16, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had targeted the Center by tweeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately call an all-party meeting as the country is demanding answers. Earlier, on June 15, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted PM Modi by tweeting on the situation in Manipur. He accused PM Modi of keeping silence. Also said that an all-party delegation should be sent to restore peace in Manipur.

Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar also reacted

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi also wished for peace and peace while reacting to the situation in Manipur. He said that the unprecedented violence that destroyed the lives of people has left a deep wound on the conscience of the country. He expressed confidence that together we will overcome this difficult time. Here, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also surrounded the Center on the Manipur violence case on Wednesday. He accused the government of not using resources to stop the violence and not taking time to consider the current situation. Pawar even said that the Prime Minister can go wherever he wants but first the internal situation should be dealt with.

So far 120 people have died in the violence

Violent clashes have broken out in Manipur after a tribal solidarity march was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (SC) status. So far, about 120 people have lost their lives in the violence, while more than three thousand have been injured.