Manipur Violence: Union minister’s house set on fire by mob, attacked with petrol bomb, video surfaced

Manipur Violence : Violence in Manipur is not taking the name of abatement. In the latest development, there is news of an attack on Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh’s house, which has also been confirmed by the Manipur government. It is being told that the crowd set fire to RK Ranjan Singh’s residence in Kongba, Imphal late on Thursday night. News agency ANI has given news in this regard.

how much damage

Speaking to ANI regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur, Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh said that I am currently in Kerala on official work. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire that was set at my residence. He said that the miscreants had brought petrol bombs. They damaged the ground floor and the first floor.

Appealing for peace in the northeastern state of Manipur, Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh said that I am saddened to see all this happening in my home state. I am still appealing to the people for calm. Such violence is inhuman.

#WATCH , Manipur: A mob torched Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh’s residence at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night. pic.twitter.com/LWAWiJnRwc

empty houses set on fire

Meanwhile, in ethnic conflict-hit Manipur, a mob set ablaze at least two vacant houses on Thursday, sparking further tension in the area. Security forces used force to disperse the crowd at New Chacon in Imphal and tear gas shells were fired at the crowd. There is no news of any casualty in this incident of arson. This is because the houses that were set on fire were empty. The people of those houses had fled after the caste violence started in the state last month. The incident took place at a time when the army and Assam Rifles personnel have intensified their operations following the escalation of violence in the state.