Manipur Violence: Violence and arson during Amit Shah’s visit, Home Minister orders strict action

Union Home Minister in Manipur Amit Shah During the visit, once again the news of violence and arson came to the fore. Unidentified assailants opened fire at a village in Bishnupur-Churachandpur district and houses were torched in villages in Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts. Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, the roads were empty as the administration imposed curfew in Manipur till May 29, 2023. But violence started again during the tour.

Amit Shah holds meeting with leaders of Meitei and Kuki communities

Several people were injured in firing by unidentified persons near Tangjeng village in Manipur’s Bishnupur-Churachandpur districts, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah met leaders of the Meitei and Kuki communities to end the nearly month-long violence. The meeting continued.

Shah ordered quick and strict action

Shah visited Moreh and Kangpokpi districts on Wednesday morning, where he met leaders of the Kuki and Meitei communities. The Home Minister, who is in Manipur since Monday, also met the Army and other security agencies in Moreh. According to a statement issued on Wednesday evening, Shah directed the security agencies to take strong and prompt action to prevent violence against armed miscreants and recover the looted weapons to restore normalcy at the earliest.

So far 75 people have died in the violence

At least 75 people have been killed, hundreds injured and nearly 50,000 displaced since the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities began on May 3. The Manipur government has extended internet ban on both mobile and broadband till June 5. The report said that the Chief Minister of the state, N. Biren Singh has also urged the people to return the weapons which were snatched from the police battalion during the riots.

