Manipur Violence: Violence flared up again in Manipur after the brutality with women, the mob set fire to the school

Manipur Violence has increased once again. At least 10 vacant houses and a school were set ablaze by armed miscreants in Torbung Bazar area of ​​Churachandpur. The police gave this information on Monday.

Hundreds of women are also involved in the crowd, doing shield work

Police told that hundreds of women were walking in front of the mob of miscreants and it is being told that these women were working as human shields. He said that the mob fired several shots and hurled crude bombs during the attack on Saturday evening. The school located in Torbung Bazar, which was set on fire, is named ‘Children’s Treasure High School’.

Eyewitness gave information about the incident

Regarding the incident, a local said, “The mob led by hundreds of women was moving forward, so we hesitated to retaliate to the firing, but when we saw them trying to snatch a BSF (Border Security Force) vehicle and burning our houses, we felt we had to respond too.” Later, the mob also tried to take away a BSF vehicle, but their attempt failed due to retaliatory action by the BSF and local volunteers deployed in the area.

So far 6 people have been arrested for making women parade naked in Manipur

In Manipur, on May 4, two women were paraded naked. After whose video went viral, the police have so far arrested 6 people including the main accused. In which four have been sent on police remand for 11 days. It is known that the video of the incident that took place on May 4 surfaced on July 19, after which anger has increased in the whole country. Everyone is condemning this incident.

Police registers FIR against unknown people over social media post

The Manipur Police on Sunday night lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for circulating photographs of an RSS functionary and his son and alleging that they were involved in the strip-robbing of two women on May 4. The picture was shared by some people on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. Manipur Police said, the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station (CCPS) had received a report from an office bearer of an organization that a photograph of him and his son, along with screenshots of a video of two women being paraded naked, had been uploaded on various social media platforms. A case has been registered in the CCPS for spreading false news with an intention to harm his reputation and violate law and order, the statement said.

Protest on Manipur issue from road to parliament

Protests are being held from the road to the Parliament regarding the Manipur issue. The Congress on Monday said before the commencement of proceedings on the third day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement on the subject of Manipur inside the Parliament as at present this northeastern state is waiting for it and the whole country is looking towards him. Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that there is also a demand of the opposition alliance ‘India’ that there should be a discussion in the House to express the collective desire for a solution. Ramesh tweeted, today is the third day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The demand of ‘India’ is clear. The Prime Minister should give a detailed statement in the House on the horrific developments in Manipur after May 3. After that there should be a discussion to express our pain, sorrow and collective desire for a solution. He alleged, it is expected that the Prime Minister will not do any drama to run away from his responsibilities, as he often does on such occasions. Denial, distortion of facts, distraction and defamation are their habits. Ramesh said, will he rise above them on this occasion? Manipur is waiting. The country is watching.

TMC alleges sexual harassment of another woman in Manipur

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday alleged that another woman was gang-raped in Manipur’s Imphal East district on May 15. TMC said, if such brutal cases are coming in front of people after more than a month, then what has not yet come to the fore will be really terrible. Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur, the TMC alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in the caste strife-hit state and also referred to the May 4 incident in which two women were paraded naked by a mob. It is claimed that an 18-year-old girl was abducted, assaulted and gang-raped in Manipur’s Imphal East district on 15 May, and she approached the police on 21 July, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

Maliwal reached Manipur to know the condition of the victims

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has reached Manipur to meet women victims of violence in Manipur. She said, she has come to Manipur to help the people and she will appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to visit the state to see the suffering of the people. Maliwal, who arrived in the ethnic strife-torn state on Sunday afternoon, also said that she was not here to join politics and would go back if those who should visit the state. The women here have already approached me… The violence has been affecting them for the last three months, he said. She had earlier announced that she would continue her visit to the state despite the state government reportedly refusing to allow her travel. In a tweet, Maliwal said that he has written to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh seeking an immediate meeting with him during his visit.

Manipur government did not give permission to travel to Maliwal

Maliwal tweeted, Manipur government has recommended that I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberating on their suggestion, it has been decided to fly to Imphal as per the plan. Time has been sought from the Chief Minister of Manipur. Will meet them and request them to come along to meet sexual harassment victims.

Fire of Manipur violence reaches Mizoram, security tightened

Security has been beefed up across Mizoram in the wake of state-wide protests by Mizo organizations against the violence in Manipur and reports of people from the Meitei community leaving the state following a statement by a former militant group. Officials said that 78 people left for Manipur on three flights on Sunday. On Saturday, 65 people had traveled to the neighboring state. Another 41 Meiteis from Mizoram moved by road to Assam’s Cachar district after a group of ex-militants asked the community to leave the state after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced. Apart from this, 31 Mizo students from Manipur returned to Mizoram due to the prevailing situation there.

what is the matter

Significantly, in Manipur, an armed mob of about one thousand people attacked a village in Kangpokpi district, looted houses, set them on fire, killed them and paraded two women naked. This incident is being told of May 4. After the video of these women being paraded naked, the whole country is agitated and demonstrations are being held at various places to protest against the incident. An FIR was registered in this matter on 21 June. In this, the story of the atrocities that happened before the abduction of tribal women and their shameful treatment is mentioned.

More than 160 people have died in Manipur violence so far

More than 160 people have been killed and several others injured in Manipur since violence broke out during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized on May 3 in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The population of the Meitei community in the state is about 53 percent and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribals of the Naga and Kuki communities constitute 40 percent of the population and live in the hilly districts.