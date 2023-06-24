Manipur Violence: Violence flares up again in Manipur, mob torches minister’s godown, tries to burn house

Manipur Violence has flared up once again. Before the all-party meeting, the mob set fire to the godown of Manipur minister L Susindro. The mob attacked the minister’s private warehouse at Chingarel in Imphal East district.

The mob also tried to burn the minister’s house

It is being told that the mob also tried to damage the residence and other properties of Consumer and Food Affairs Minister Susindro in Khurai area. The mob attacked on Friday night. However, the security forces stopped them by reaching on time.

The crowd wanted to surround the minister’s house

Police said that the security forces fired several tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing the minister’s residence in Khurai. There is no information about any casualty in the incident.

On June 14, a minister’s house was set on fire by a mob.

Earlier, the house of State Women’s Minister Nemcha Kipgen in Lamphel area of ​​Imphal West district was torched by unidentified people on the night of 14 June. The next day, Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh’s house was attacked and an attempt was made to burn it down.

Amit Shah will hold an all-party meeting today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to hold an all-party meeting in Delhi today regarding the situation in Manipur. It is known that Shah had visited violence-hit Manipur in the past. Staying there for four days, Shah talked to the people of both the communities involved in the violence. Along with this, the security situation was also reviewed.

Why violence broke out in Manipur

Significantly, more than 100 people have died so far in the ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was held in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community. In Manipur, the Meitei community accounts for 53 percent of the population, mostly living in the Imphal Valley, while the Naga and Kuki tribes account for about 40 percent and live mostly in the hill districts.