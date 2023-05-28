Manipur Violence: Violence flares up again in Manipur, two killed, 12 injured, 40 militants killed so far

Manipur Violence has flared up once again. So far 2 people have died in the latest violence. While 12 people were injured. Two people were killed in separate incidents of firing on people and clashes between militants and security forces in different areas, police said. One person was killed and another injured in firing by suspected Kuki militants at Phayeng in Imphal West district. Officials said that a policeman was killed in the firing in Suganu, while another was injured. Six others were injured in Sugnu and four in Serau. Officials said the latest clashes began after the army launched a search operation to disarm communities in order to restore peace. Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that around 40 armed militants involved in arson of houses and firing on civilians have been killed by the security forces.

Clashes with security forces at more than half a dozen places

Fresh clashes broke out between armed groups and security forces at more than half a dozen places in Manipur on Sunday. Talking to media persons at the state secretariat, the Chief Minister claimed that the recent round of clashes were not between rival communities but between Kuki militants and security forces. Singh also said that there have been cases of armed militants firing on civilians with AK-47, M-16 and sniper rifles. He said that the security forces targeted these militants in retaliation.

CM urges people to have faith in the government and support the security forces

Manipur The Chief Minister appealed to the people not to obstruct the movement of security personnel and urged them to have faith in the government and support the security forces. Biren Singh said, we have experienced hardships for so long and we will never let the state disintegrate. He said that many Kuki militants involved in the killing of civilians and damage to property and arson of houses have been caught by the Jat Regiment.

Why violence broke out again in Manipur

Officials said the latest clashes began in the early hours of Sunday after the army launched a search operation to disarm the communities in a bid to restore peace. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh’s house was ransacked and two of his vehicles set on fire at Uripok in Imphal West, a security official said. He also said that clashes broke out at several places in the early hours of the morning in various districts around the Imphal Valley. “As per our information, firing has been reported from Sugnu in Kakching, Kangvi in ​​Churachandpur, Kangchup in Imphal West, Sagolmang in Imphal East, Nungoipokpi in Bishenpur, Khurkhul in Imphal West and YKPI in Kangpokpi,” the official said.

There was also news of arms being looted by the Meitei group.

The officer said that unconfirmed information has also been received from Kakching police station about the Meitei group looting weapons. Over 75 people were killed in ethnic clashes in Manipur after the Meitei community organized a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts on May 3 to protest their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. About 140 companies of Army and Assam Rifles, comprising more than 10,000 personnel, had to be deployed, apart from paramilitary forces, to restore normalcy in the state.