Manipur Violence: What is the latest situation in Manipur, know the real reason for Army Chief’s visit

Manipur The situation still remains tense. Amid reports of fresh violence, the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have beefed up security across the state. Here Army Chief General Manoj Pandey is on a two-day visit to Manipur to review the situation in the violence affected areas.

Army chief to review ground situation in Manipur

A senior army officer said that General Pandey and Lieutenant General Kalita are visiting to review the ground situation in the backdrop of ongoing ethnic violence between communities.

army chief met the governor

To restore normalcy in Manipur at the earliest, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey along with Lieutenant General RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief met Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan today and discussed the present situation and future course of action- discussed.

Amit Shah will soon visit violence-hit Manipur, talks will be held to establish peace

Army lays siege to village in Manipur, weapons recovered

With the onset of darkness, the army Manipur Slowly started siege of New Kithelmambi village surrounded by dense forest about 40 km away from the capital Imphal and recovered weapons by raiding people’s houses. Army and Assam Rifles personnel on Friday entered the village located in Kangpokpi district on the edge of the Imphal Valley and searched for weapons. In the last few days, we have seen communities attacking each other with firearms, said a senior army officer. In some cases people are being killed…the whole peace process is being delayed by the sudden arrival of weapons.

Why violence broke out in Manipur

Significantly, the clashes took place after the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 in protest against the demand of the Meitei community for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Manipur. 53 percent of Manipur’s population belongs to the Meitei community and they mostly live in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Naga and Kuki make up 40 percent of the population and live in the hilly districts.

More than 70 people died in the violence

The ethnic conflict in Manipur claimed over 70 lives and nearly 10,000 military and para-military personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.