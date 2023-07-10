Manipur violence: When will the internet ban be lifted? High Court said this

Manipur Violence Updates: Violence in Manipur is not taking the name of stopping. Meanwhile, the High Court has directed the state government to conduct physical tests to check the feasibility of providing internet service on mobile phones while ensuring the safety of “life and property of citizens”. The court has sought a detailed report in this regard. The court will hear the matter on July 25. After hearing several PILs, Justice A.K. Bimal and Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma’s bench said that in case of ‘Fibre to the Home’ (FTTH) connections, the Home Department can provide internet service on a case-to-case basis, ensuring compliance with the safety measures suggested by the committee.

The twelve member expert committee had informed the court that internet service can be provided through broadband connection. The state government had proposed to the higher authorities to consider lifting the ban on ‘Internet Leased Line’ (ILL) with a maximum speed limit of 10 Mbps.

Congress MLA kept 24 hours ‘silence’

In Kerala, an MLA of the opposition Congress party observed a 24-hour ‘maunvrat’ in protest against the absence of any statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence. Congress MLA Mathew Kujhalanadan began a 24-hour ‘maunvrat’ on Saturday morning in his Muvattupuzha assembly constituency in Ernakulam district to protest Modi’s silence on the Manipur issue. After breaking his fast on Sunday, the Congress MLA said that whatever is happening in Manipur, the Prime Minister has kept silence on it. Everyone in the country is seeing his silence on what is happening there as his consent.

Sachin Pilot raging on BJP over the situation in Manipur, said- the situation was allowed to deteriorate

Opposing groups are using drones to target each other

Technology is proving to be both a boon and a curse in the violence-hit state of Manipur. On the one hand, the Army and the Assam Rifles are using drones for relief and rescue operations, while on the other, ethnic groups are using quadcopters (drones) to target each other. It has come to notice that the conflicting groups are using quadcopters to find out each other’s position. The people of the Meitei community are mostly using this quadcopter in the Imphal valley while the people of the Kuki community are using them in the hilly areas.