Manipur Violence: Who is L Susindro Meitei? On whose request miscreants deposited 130 weapons in ‘Dropbox’

Strong efforts are being made to restore peace amid the ongoing caste violence in Manipur, a large number of weapons were looted from police stations when caste violence broke out in the state of Manipur in early May. After this Chief Minister N. Both Biren Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people to hand over their weapons. here el susindro meitei A former MLA named is also trying to restore peace in his area. In this sequence, he made a ‘Dropbox’ outside his residence and appealed to the miscreants to deposit weapons.

A ‘dropbox’ installed at the residence of L Susindro Meiti, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Imphal East, has attracted visitors and has stored 130 weapons, including a state-of-the-art automatic rifle. It has been ensured that the identity of the people depositing weapons in this ‘Dropbox’ is not disclosed. A large poster outside Susindro’s house read in English and Meitei, “Please keep the stolen weapons here.” “Feel free to do so at the bottom of this ad, a sign that they will not be asked questions about how they got the weapons.”

When the correspondent of ‘PTI-Bhasha’ reached there in the morning, in fact some automatic rifles and some other weapons including ammunition were present in the dropbox. Susindro is visiting his constituency and persuading young villagers to surrender their weapons and join the peace process. He later told ‘PTI-Bhasha’ over the phone that he has set up this ‘Dropbox’. He said, “Many times people who come to deposit weapons hesitate because of the fear of the police… That’s why this ‘Dropbox’ has been established.” He said that since its establishment a few days ago, now About 130 weapons have been received till date. He said, ‘The key of the box remains with the police and they can come anytime to collect the weapons.’

Here Assam Chief Minister Himanta Vishwa Sharma met his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh on Saturday to discuss the current situation in Manipur. Sharma left for this meeting from Guwahati on Saturday morning. Sources said that the Chief Minister of Assam has arrived from Delhi with a message as all the parties are working to find a solution to the caste violence in the state. No statement was released about the meeting.

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur a month ago. At present, a total of 37,450 people are taking shelter in 272 relief camps. Violent clashes broke out for the first time on May 3 after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

