Manipur Violence: Who is responsible for Manipur violence? Three-member panel constituted for investigation

The Narendra Modi government at the center manipur violence A three-member commission has been constituted to investigate. The panel will be headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajay Lamba. The commission of inquiry will investigate the riots in Manipur, the causes, spread of violence.

Who are the two more members in the inquiry commission?

Apart from Justice Ajay Lamba, two other members of the commission of inquiry constituted by the central government include former IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and former IPS officer Alok Prabhakar.

The inquiry commission will have to submit the report within six months.

manipur violence Along with announcing the constitution of the inquiry commission, the Home Ministry said, the panel will have to submit the inquiry report within six months. It has been said in the notification that if the Commission considers it appropriate, it can give an interim report to the Central Government before the said date.

Government of India constitutes a three-member Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ajai Lamba to probe incidents of violence in Manipur. Former IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and former IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar are also on the commission.

Who is responsible for Manipur violence? investigation panel will investigate

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the commission will inquire into the causes and spread of violence and riots targeted against members of various communities in Manipur on and after May 3. This commission will investigate the chain of those incidents and all aspects related to such violence. It will also be seen whether there was any lapse or dereliction of duty in this regard on the part of any responsible officers/people. The investigation will also look into the administrative measures taken to prevent and deal with violence and riots. According to the notification, the complaints given by any person or organization before the commission will also be looked into.

Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to remove blockade of National Highway-2 in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of Manipur to remove the blockade on National Highway-2 so that basic and essential items like food, medicine and fuel could reach the state. Shah tweeted from the official Twitter handle and asked the members of the civil society to take initiative in this context. He said, it is my humble appeal to the people of Manipur to remove the blockade imposed on Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel and other essential commodities can reach the people.

98 people have lost their lives in Manipur violence so far

At least 98 people have lost their lives in caste violence that broke out in Manipur after the Meitei community organized a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts on May 3 to protest their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. has died and 310 others have been injured.