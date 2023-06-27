Manipur Violence: Women proving to be a big challenge for the army in Manipur, deliberately blocking the road

violent Manipur Protesting women are becoming a big challenge for the army soldiers. An attempt is being made to deliberately disrupt the army’s operation. A large number of protesting women are blocking the road, due to which the army personnel are unable to carry forward their operations.

The army called it illegal to deliberately disrupt the operation

The army has called it illegal for women to deliberately disrupt their operations in Manipur. The Indian Army has said that blocking the movement of security personnel is not only illegal but also detrimental to their efforts to restore law and order.

Army posted video regarding women’s performance

Late on Monday night, the Indian Army made a tweet and also posted a video, in which women activists are seen stopping army soldiers from moving forward. The army tweeted and wrote, Manipur Women activists are deliberately blocking roads and interfering with the operations of security forces. Such undue interference is harmful. In a tweet, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said, “The Indian Army appeals to all sections of the population to extend their support. Our efforts to restore peace will continue.

Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations of security forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property. Indian Army appeals to… pic.twitter.com/Md9nw6h7Fx

Meitei community protests in Pune, seeks PM’s intervention to end Manipur violence

Members of the Meitei community staged a protest in Maharashtra’s Pune on Monday, demanding an immediate end to the violence in their native Manipur. People of the Meitei community said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent even after 50 days of violence, in which more than 100 people have died and 60,000 people have been displaced. The statement said that there are reports of heavy firing every day, as a result of which people are living in war-like conditions. Demanding immediate action from the Center and the Manipur government, the protesters observed a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the victims of the violence.

More than 100 people have died in Manipur violence so far

Significantly, since May 3, more than 100 people have lost their lives in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘tribal solidarity march’ was organized in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community. The Meitei community forms about 53 per cent of the population in the northeastern state, most of which live in the Imphal Valley, while tribal communities such as the Nagas and Kukis make up around 40 per cent and live mostly in the hill districts.