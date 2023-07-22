manipur viral video five arrested strong demonstration of women in imphal avd

Protests in Delhi, Jharkhand and Goa over Manipur violence

A large number of people demonstrated in Delhi, Jharkhand and Goa on Friday demanding an end to violence and restoration of peace in Manipur. In Delhi, workers under the leadership of All India Students Association and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan gathered at Jantar Mantar carrying placards and banners. Messages like Chief Minister Biren Singh resign and end violence in Manipur were written on these placards and banners. The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) said in a statement, while condemning the incident in the strongest terms, KYS demands the immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. On the other hand, tribal organizations took out a protest march on this matter in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Around 10 different tribal organizations took out a march from Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk, where participants raised slogans against the Center and the Manipur government for allegedly failing to stop the violence. Meanwhile, a woman in Goa shaved her head on Friday in protest against the atrocities on women in Manipur.