manipur viral video updates anna hazare demands death penalty amh | Manipur Viral Video: Anna Hazare angry with Manipur incident, said

The victim’s husband has participated in the Kargil war.

Let us tell you that the husband of one of the two women paraded naked by a mob in Manipur and a former army personnel who took part in the Kargil war, regretted that he protected the country, but he could not save his wife from being humiliated. The video of this incident with women on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, after which there is anger across the country. The husband of one of the victims has served as a Subedar in the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army. The victim’s husband spoke to a Hindi news channel and said that he fought for the country in the Kargil War and was also posted in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. I protected the country, but I am disappointed that after my retirement, I could not protect my home, my wife and fellow villagers… I am sad and depressed.