Manish Sisodia came to meet his ailing wife, got only 7 hours’ time from the High Court

New Delhi : After getting interim relief from the Delhi High Court, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reached the AB-17, Mathura Road residence at around 9.38 am on Saturday morning to meet his ailing wife, but could not meet him due to his deteriorating health. Could. However, giving interim relief from the High Court, only 7 hours’ time was given for the meeting, which was till 5 pm. According to media reports, before reaching Manish Sisodia’s house, his wife Seema had to be admitted to the hospital due to deteriorating health.

Manish Sisodia’s wife admitted to LNJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said that Manish Sisodia’s wife Seema is suffering from ‘multiple sclerosis’ (a disease related to the immune system) and was admitted to the hospital last month as well. Party sources said that Seema was admitted to the emergency ward of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital. Manish Sisodia reached the AB-17, Mathura Road residence in the jail vehicle at around 9.38 am to meet his ailing wife Seema. He was taken inside the house amid tight security. Sources said that due to deteriorating health of his wife, he had to be admitted to the hospital, due to which he could not meet her.

10 am to 5 pm meeting time

Let us inform that the Delhi High Court on Friday allowed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy, to meet his ailing wife. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to take Manish Sisodia to his residence, where he has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm. A senior jail official said that Manish Sisodia was taken to his residence in a security cordon at around 9 am, who would have to return to jail at 5 pm.

Manish Sisodia gets bail for 7 hours, can meet ailing wife, decision on interim bail reserved

Sisodia will not talk on phone or internet: High Court

Significantly, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam case and has been in custody since then. On May 30, the Delhi High Court refused to grant him bail in the CBI case. Manish Sisodia was arrested on March 9 in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody. The High Court had made it clear that while coming out of jail to meet his wife, Manish Sisodia would not talk to media persons or anyone other than his family and he would also not use phone or internet.