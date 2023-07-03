Manjusha i.e. Jhamp is a beautiful example of Bihar’s folk art.

Begusarai, 03 July (Hindustan Times). Due to unity in diversity and cultural tradition, one folk art is hidden in the land of India. The art of which has no alternative in the world. The folk arts of Bihar, an important state of India’s land of cultural tradition, are being stung all over the world. Be it Madhubani painting or Manjusha art.

Madhubani painting has reached every corner of the world. At the same time, Manjusha art also has that contribution in every house, without which no worship is complete. Whether it is the worship of the village deity, the worship of the Gosai of the house or the mother Vishhari. Even today there is a great demand for jhamps made of Manjusha art everywhere. Its highest demand is on the occasion of Nag Panchami celebrated in Sawan.

What is the use of Jhamp:

Nag Panchami is to be celebrated on July 7 this year. Regarding this, preparations are being made by the Malakar Samaj by making a beautiful example of folk art Manjusha i.e. Jhamp for the offering of Maa Vishhari (Nag Devi) on the day of Nagpanchami. It is a belief that Lord Shiva and his Manas daughter Manasa Devi are pleased by the offering of Jhamp. Every kind of fear, fear, crisis comes to an end.

On the day of Nagpanchami, apart from milk, kheer, lava, people also dedicate jhamp to the serpent god. This figure like a pavilion is a sign of festivals. Generally, the artists who make attractive Jhamp, which are usually made as crown-like offerings to the deities at Durga Pujan Sthan, Brahmasthan, Gahbar, Gosai Sthan, Village Devta and other places of worship, are becoming less.

How Jhamps are made:

Rajendra adds that earlier Santhi was removed from Sonai. Leprosy was cut and dried. Then the paper was removed from the leprosy with a sharp knife. Jhamp was prepared with the help of leprosy and the paper that came out of it and Santhi. Attractive pictures of flowers and birds were made in Jhamp with red, yellow and green colours. Now due to drought, the leaves dry up. Kodhila and Sonai cannot be cultivated. Due to which the yield of leprosy and sandhi has reduced a lot.

In the absence of leprosy, earlier pictures of snake, trishul, elephant, horse, flower and bird were made by stitching plain paper. Now, due to not getting the price of jham in proportion to the cost, we paste only colored paper. On the occasion of Puja, people used to buy Jhamp and take it for offering. The population of Mali Malakar caste is very less in Bakhri block.

Family business is dying out:

Till yesterday, the main occupation of earning a family livelihood, which was making shanties of Mali Malakar caste, is getting dissolved day by day. Now, seeing the apathetic attitude of the government to improve their financial condition, the people of Mali caste leave their family business of making shanties and go to Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Mumbai and Kolkata to work as laborers in other metropolitan cities.

When Rajesh Malakar and Jawahar Malakar were asked about their family main occupation of making jhamp, they said that people do not want to buy jhamp by paying money in proportion to the effort and cost. Raw material leprosy and sandhi are not available, so people have started turning away from this profession. They are engaged in teaching children.

What is the popular story of slapping:

There are many legends behind offering a dance at the poisonous place in Nagpanchami. In which the story of Mahadev’s Manas daughter Nagkanya Mansa and Pativrata woman Bihula is very popular. It is said that Mansa, eager to get her worship done in the world, says this to father Shiva. But, enraged at Shiv bhakt Chandu Seth not worshiping anyone other than Shiva, Manasa bites his sons.

After the death of the sons, with the blessings of Lord Shiva, a son Bala is born again. When he grows up, he marries Bihula, Mansa bites Bala on the very day of the honeymoon. But seeing Shiva’s devotion, Manasa returns Bala’s life. It is believed that the Mandapnuma shape on which Bihula had taken the body of her dead husband, has been changed over time to the place of Jhamp.