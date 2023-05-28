Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi asked questions related to Tamil Nadu visit from Visakha in Bihar, Prime Minister also gave advice

In the 101st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Vishakha Singh, a student from Bihar. The Prime Minister asked questions to Vishakha Singh. To which Vishakha kept on answering and satisfied Prime Minister Narendra Modi with her answers. Visakha is a resident of Sasaram. The Prime Minister also showed interest in the questions related to Yuva Sangam under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

When PM Modi asked about the Yuva Sangam programme, Vishakha Singh told that she had come to know about it from the message received in the WhatsApp group. Then when I inquired about it in detail, I came to know that this is a program run under PM Narendra Modi’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Vishakha told that when she came back from the program in Tamil Nadu, she got a different identity.

Vishakha told the PM that she is a second year student of Computer Science Engineering. Vishakha told that she believes that the culture of Tamil Nadu is very rich and hence she preferred to visit this state. Visakha told that she went to Tamil Nadu for the first time. Told the pleasant experience of knowing ISRO and visiting there. Also expressed the happiness of meeting the Governor of Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan.

On the question of the difference between the way of eating and dishes in both the states, Visakha told PM Modi that dosa, idli etc. were given as soon as he left. Ate that which was delicious first. Told that the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice. PM Modi advised Vishakha to write a blog and share her experience on social media.