Manoj Bajpayee had to face rejection because of his looks, actor’s pain after remembering the behavior of these people

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee (Manoj Bajpayee) These days only Ek Banda (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) is getting praises for the movie. This movie of Manoj has been released on OTT a few days ago. Even though Manoj is considered a strong actor today, but once he had to face rejections in Bollywood due to his looks. In an interview, the actor spoke openly on this.

Manoj Bajpayee had to face rejection

Manoj Bajpayee has faced a lot of difficulties in the initial days of the struggle. In an interview with Indian Express, he told how the casting assistants used to behave with him during the audition. The actor told, he used to speak on his face only. By the way, he used to say that it was good, he did not give a chance, thinking that someday he will become a big hero. People used to comment that you neither look like a hero nor a villain. That’s why he always kept me as the assistant of the villain, not even as the friend of the hero.

Is Manoj Bajpayee the owner of so many crores?

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj was asked about his net worth. He said on 170 crores, “Baap re baap! By doing Aligarh and Gully Gulyan? Not at all but yes it is definitely by the grace of God that my and my wife’s old age will pass well and my daughter will be set. He also said, “I am not from South Mumbai, nor from Bandra. I still live in Lokhandwala, Andheri. I always say that I am not in the middle of cinema, this film industry. I chose that I am sitting on the boundary of the film industry. This has been my choice. I’ve made the choice.”

