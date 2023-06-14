Manoj Bajpayee Interview: Manoj Bajpayee told what he will do after retirement, said – I will stay away from politics

Patna. Manoj Bajpayee starrer film ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’ has also been released on single screen after its release on OTT platform G5. This courtroom drama film is inspired on a true incident. Manoj Bajpayee has played the role of a lawyer in the film, who brings out the truth at any cost. After getting the love of the audience for this film, a premiere was organized for the promotion of the film at Hotel Maurya in the city on Wednesday.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has said that his entire focus is on making better films at the moment. In future, if I retire from films, I will take a step towards spirituality. He said that I always say that I will always stay away from politics and even today I am repeating the same thing again. On this occasion, Manoj Bajpayee said that this film inspires the audience for the safety of children and their better upbringing.

What do you think for the upliftment of Patna theatre?

Without attachment to theatre, no actor can depict the suffering of the society. For the upliftment of people associated with theatre, it is necessary that the state prepare a policy regarding film making. Apart from providing a better platform to the artists associated with theater at the district level, all possible cooperation should be given to them.

What are the challenges as a film producer after making a name for yourself in acting?

When you want to do any work better than others, challenges come to the fore. In acting, there is a challenge to do justice to the character. As a producer, the challenge is to choose the stories of films and deliver them to the audience with entertainment.

Tell me something about the film, what kind of film is it?

The film ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’ is based on a true incident. Through this film, an attempt has been made to convey this message to the audience that it is the responsibility of all sections of the society to cooperate with those who raise their voice against crime. Manoj Bajpayee said that the film, directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, shows the courage of a daughter, who exposes the names of big people while raising her voice against rape. People have been inspired to fight against crime by showing the injustice done to a daughter.

What is the specialty of Solanki’s (lawyer) character in the film?

I am playing the character of a lawyer in the film, who handles the case after listening to his client’s grievance considering it as his own pain. Justice has been done to the character by showing that intensity, when a person does some work with full dedication.

Do you think this film will inspire people to raise their voice against crime?

I feel that no film can change the society, but it can definitely become a part of the movement against crime. As far as motivating people is concerned, I would definitely say that it will definitely make the audience think for a while.