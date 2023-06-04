Manoj Bajpayee refused to do The Family Man for this reason, did not want to replace this actor!

The Family Man 3: powerful actors of bollywood Manoj Bajpayee He is getting a lot of praise from the audience and critics for his film ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’. Apart from this, Manoj is in the limelight for his upcoming web series ‘The Family Man 3’. Fans are waiting for the release of the series. Meanwhile, the actor told how he was initially reluctant to do it.

Manoj Bajpayee said this about ‘The Family Man’

The audience gave a lot of love to the first and second part of ‘The Family Man’. Everyone liked the story of the web series and Manoj Bajpayee did a great acting in it. Recently Indian Express. In a conversation with com, the actor told how he agreed to work in this series. The actor said, Mukesh Chhabra called that Raj and DK want to meet you to narrate a series. After which the actor said that he has seen all these web series, it is all about sex, violence and adventure. I may not be interested. But he assured me that it is very different.

Manoj Bajpayee did not want to replace this actor

Manoj Bajpayee told that, there was news that Akshaye Khanna is doing this show and since I do not like to take other actors’ work, I said that if it is true, even if I liked the project, I will not do it. . But on Mukesh’s insistence, I met him and was very impressed after listening to the narration. The actor told that he could see himself in that character. He sent me two episodes, and I liked it and started making notes.

The Family Man became very popular



The Family Man Season 2 premiered in 2021 and since then fans have been curious about Season 3. In the series, Manoj Bajpayee struggles between the dual lives of being a detective and a good father and husband. In the first season, he fought against terrorists, while in the second season, he fought alongside a rebel played by South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As the second chapter of the Amazon Prime Video series ended, it was indicated that the third part will see the concept of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they deal with it.