Manoj Bajpayee’s film ‘Banda’ will hit the theaters for the first time after OTT

Manoj Bajpayee, a well-known actor of Hindi cinema, remains in the news for many reasons. Manoj has impressed the audience with his fine acting. He has played various roles from Bhikhu Mhatre in ‘Satya’ to Sardar Khan in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. Manoj Bajpayee has shown his acting skills not only in films but now on the OTT platform as well.

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee’s film ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’ was released on OTT. The film was said to be based on the Asaram Bapu case and created a lot of controversy. However, the audience gave a good response to the film. People also appreciated Manoj’s work.

In an interview, Manoj had made it clear that the film would be released in select theatres. He also said that according to the response he will get, the number of shows in theaters will be increased. Now this film will soon be released in some more theatres. Hence ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai’ will be the first film to release first on OTT and then in theatres.

The film’s director Apoorva Singh Karki said, “Discussions are going on between the studio and the OTT platform regarding the theatrical release. It is a great sign that for the first time such a buzz is happening for a film. Through cinema, the film will reach maximum number of people and this is what a director wants. I will be happy if the film opens in theaters on a large scale.”