Manoj Muntashir, author of ‘Adipurush’ apologized to the public

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, releases in theaters on June 16. After the release of the film, there was a continuous demand from the audience to remove the controversial dialogues. After heavy criticism from across the country, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir assured that the disliked and controversial dialogues would be removed from the film soon and two days later some dialogues were changed in ‘Adipurush’. Along with the director of the film, Manoj Muntashir was also trolled on social media after giving a controversial statement in front of the media. After all these controversies, finally after 23 days, Manoj Muntashir publicly accepted his mistake and apologized on social media.

After the release of “Adipurush”, the entire cast and crew of the film were trolled on social media. Today, 23 days after the film’s release, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has publicly apologized to the devotees, saints and audience of Lord Shriram by tweeting. Muntashir writes, ‘I believe that I have hurt the sentiments of the entire public with the film Adipurush. I apologize to all my brothers and sisters, elders, respected saints and devotees of Lord Shriram. May Lord Hanuman’s blessings be with us always. May God give us the strength to serve the holy Sanatan and our great country!” He has apologized to the public by tweeting this.

Meanwhile, the dialogues of Adipurush had hurt the sentiments of many people, due to which the All India Cine Workers Association demanded action against the film’s team. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Devdutt Nage in lead roles.