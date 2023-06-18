Manoj Muntashir’s big decision, controversial dialogues of ‘Adipurush’ will be changed

Manoj Muntashir, writer of the film ‘Adipurush’ has said that some dialogues of the recently released film will be changed in the next few days. The film, directed by Om Raut and starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, has been trolled for its ‘controversial’ dialogues ever since it hit the big screens on June 16.

Manoj Muntashir shared a long post on Twitter on Sunday and said that the makers of Adipurush have decided to change the controversial dialogues that hurt the sentiments of the audience. In his tweet, he mentioned that he wrote around 4,000 lines in Adipurush, while he was badly trolled for only five dialogues in the film. He said that he does not understand why he was not appreciated for the other dialogues he wrote and expressed his disappointment at being tagged as ‘Sanatan Drohi’.

Earlier talking to a channel, Manoj said, “The name of the film is Adipurush. First of all I want to clarify 2 things. We have not made Ramayana, but we have taken inspiration from it. In the disclaimer at the beginning of the film, we have told about many things. If we had decided, we could have easily named it Ramayana, but we have taken inspiration from it. We have presented a small piece of art on just one war in Ramayana.

Manoj is known to be a writer of nationalist ideology and now his fans are upset that the film has damaged his image. It is clear that the sentiments of many people were hurt by the dialogues of the film. ‘Adipurush’ stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Devdutt Nag in lead roles.