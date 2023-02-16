Manturov announced the signing of contracts for the supply of Russian aircraft

Contracts for the leasing of domestic aircraft and helicopters to Russian airlines, in accordance with the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, have been signed. This was announced on February 16 by Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

On January 11, Putin instructed Manturov to complete the work on placing orders for aircraft at Russian enterprises within a month.

“All three passports of investment projects for leasing <…> have been approved, and contracts between lessors, operators and manufacturers have been signed,” Manturov said. “RIA News”.

Investment projects provide for the production of aircraft at the expense of the National Welfare Fund at a rate not exceeding 1.5%. Manturov specified that five contracts had been signed with suppliers.

In particular, we are talking about leasing deliveries of 63 aircraft to Aeroflot, 39 aircraft of the Avrora airline, as well as 86 Mi-8AMT/Mi-8MTV-1 helicopters.

Last week it was reported that serial deliveries of Ladoga aircraft should begin in 2026.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

