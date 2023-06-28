Manuscripts of three tribal creators of the country will be rewarded and published, submit by this date

Jharkhand News: Manuscripts of three tribal creators of the country will be rewarded and published on the occasion of World Tribal Day on August 9. This award will be given for the purpose of encouraging tribal literature. This award will be given to original and unpublished manuscripts under ‘Jaipal-Julius-Hannah Literary Award 2023’. Tribal creators of any age can participate in this scheme. This was announced by Vandana Tete, secretary of Pyara Kerketta Foundation and tribal writer in the capital Ranchi.

Three manuscripts will be awarded and published

Vandana Tete told that this award has been started from last year for the development of creativity and writing in mother tongue among the new generation of tribals and youth. Under this, three manuscripts composed in tribal mother tongue and any Indian language and scripts including Hindi and English are rewarded and published.

Manuscript submission deadline July 25

He told that writers from any tribal community of the country can send their original and unpublished manuscripts on poetry, story, novel or socio-political subjects and in any literary genre. The last date for submission of manuscript is July 25, 2023. You can also submit it through online.

The award will be announced on August 9

The Secretary of Pyara Kerketta Foundation said that under the ‘Jaipal-Julius-Hanna Literary Award’, publication of each winning manuscript, 50 copies of the published book free of cost to its author, payment of royalty of 10 percent annually and 100 copies at the felicitation ceremony. There is a provision to provide cash in royalty advance. Apart from this, the winning creators will be provided with clothes, standards and symbols. The award will be announced on August 9 on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

He was awarded in 2022

Vandana Tete said that under the ‘Jaipal-Julius-Hanna Literary Award’ 2022, Ujjwala Jyoti Tigga’s poetry book ‘Dharti Ke Anam Yoddha’, Sunil Gaikwad’s autobiographical novel ‘Dacoit Devsingh Bhil Ke Bachche’ of Maharashtra’s Bhil tribal and Arunachal Pradesh’s The story collection ‘Kongkong-Fangfang: Stories of the Headhunters of Arunachal’ by Ramon Longku, a young writer from the Naga community Tangsa, has been awarded and published.