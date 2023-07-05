Many central ministers met JP Nadda amid reshuffle in Modi cabinet, what is the significance of the meeting?

For some time, continuous meetings are going on in BJP. Looking at the meetings, it is being speculated that many changes can be made in the Council of Ministers and the party organization. While making changes in the organization on Tuesday, the party handed over the responsibility of Telangana to Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Punjab to Sunil Jakhar, former Union Minister D Purandeshwari to Andhra Pradesh and former Chief Minister Babu Lal Marandi to the post of Jharkhand unit of the party.

Several ministers expected to reach office later for meetings

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the capital witnessed a flurry of activity for the second consecutive day today with several ministers and senior leaders meeting party president JP Nadda and other office-bearers. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel met BJP President. Newly appointed chief of BJP’s Punjab unit Sunil Jakhar also visited the party office and met Nadda. Several other ministers, including Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, are expected to reach the party office later for meetings.

Some other Union Ministers including Rijiju also met Nadda

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi as presidents of Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively. A few hours after the announcement of this appointment, some other Union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bhupendra Yadav and Kiren Rijiju also met Nadda. Sources said Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met party general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, while another minister SPS Baghel met Nadda.

No official statement on what was discussed in the meetings

No official statement has come on what was discussed in these meetings, but it is believed that this series of meetings going on for the last few days may continue for a few more days. A BJP leader said these meetings should not be linked to speculation about a cabinet reshuffle, as the party is planning several organizational programs and such talks have been taking place regularly. (with language input)