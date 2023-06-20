Many challenges in the way of implementing the new education policy in Bihar, 11 crores are required per university for preparation

Under the new education policy in Bihar, at least 11 crore per university is needed to run various educational programs. In this way, the traditional universities of Bihar will need more than Rs 150 crore. Under the new education policy, the representatives of Bihar had kept such a point in a national program organized by the Education Department of the Government of India.

Financial management will be a big challenge in the new education policy

As the representative of Bihar in this national program, Vice President of Bihar State Council of Higher Education, Dr. Kameshwar Jha had said in this national program that financial management will be a big challenge in the new education policy. it should be noted. The stand of the Government of India in this matter is yet to be revealed. However, the issue of Bihar has been included in the report released after the programme.

A special preparation has to be done before making it effective.

In the new education policy, Bihar had kept its stand better positively on academic discipline like entry and exit. The representative of Bihar, keeping his side, had said that special preparations have to be made before making this system effective. Financial assistance will have to be given to the affiliated colleges/universities especially for running skill based training programs from laboratory to non self financing programs.

Financial management will be very important

Along with this, he told that financial management will be very important for implementing the new education policy in Bihar. However, communication is yet to take place between the central and state education departments on the program organized in Telangana. The program was organized by the Center for Policy Research and Higher Education and the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration.

According to the information, in the context of making the four-year graduate course effective, the state’s Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar has also put forth the need for additional funds on Saturday. In such a situation, experts say that the management of finance in the new education policy will be very challenging.