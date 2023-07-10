Many coal businessmen of Jharkhand are in fear due to the threat of Aman Sahu gang, if someone changes their location, many will leave the business

Due to the terror of gangster Aman Sahu gang lodged in Dumka Jail, the coal traders and their family members of Koyalanchal are in panic. Many businessmen have gone underground, while many have changed their phone numbers and locations. The relatives are dependent on the private guard. Many have made up their mind to leave the coal business.

A pseudonymous person named Mayank Singh of the gang is continuously calling the coal businessmen and demanding extortion. A message is sent to the coal traders of Chatra, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Dhanbad on their WhatsApp numbers. Then he is being threatened by calling on his mobile saying that brother, will you not pay attention to us. How much effort will be made Along with this, the news published in the newspapers regarding the shooting of coal businessman Ranjit Gupta alias Chhotu Gupta in Ranchi is also being sent by the gang to the coal businessmen saying that if they do not obey, then the condition will be even worse.

Police also have information

The police department is not unaware of the news of Aman Sahu threatening the coal traders. But the police is not taking any concrete action by campaigning against this gang. On the other hand, the government bodyguards given to many coal businessmen in lieu of earlier threats have been withdrawn. Businessmen say that if this situation continues, they will have to leave the business and go to other states.

NI on one side, criminals on the other:

Distressed by the threat, coal traders are telling that in the past, many people associated with coal business and transportation came on the radar of NIA after coal traders gave money to criminals and extremists in the form of extortion. On the other hand, criminal gangs are constantly demanding extortion. Coal traders are being targeted for not paying extortion money. In such a situation, in a conversation with the Aman Sahu gang, a coal trader is saying that he will leave the business.

In the interrogation of ATS, Aman accepted the matter of demanding extortion.



During the interrogation of ATS in Balumath, Aman had accepted the point of demanding extortion from 14 people related to coal business. After shooting Ranjit Gupta, many of these people are being threatened by calling on WhatsApp number 1 (307) 302-3558. Among these businessmen are coal transporter Rajendra Sahu, Vikas Tiwari (TTPL), Muzammil Khan (coal transporter),

Manoj Yadav (Balumath, DO Holder), Chhotu Gupta (Chandwa, Coal Trader), Amit Singh (Calculator, Coal Transporter, Chatra), Sumit Chatterjee (Ambe Company), Bipin Mishra (Coal Transporter), Nepal Yadav (Coal Lifter), Ranjan Lal Shahdev (Sikni), Abdulla Ansari (Khalari, Coal Transporter), Lavleshwar Mahato (Coal Trader), Shninivas Reddy (Coal Mining Company), Prabhat Road Construction Company (Balumath).