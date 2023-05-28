Many leaders including PM Modi-Amit Shah paid tribute to Veer Savarkar, the whole country is remembering on his birthday

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is also one of the great heroes of the Indian freedom struggle. Today i.e. 28 May is his 140th birth anniversary. The whole country is saluting him on his birthday. Savarkar was born in 1883 in Bhagur village of Nashik district of Maharashtra. On the birth anniversary of this son of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, many Union Ministers and MPs have paid tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

PM Modi gave wreath: After inaugurating the new Parliament House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the portrait of Savarkar in the Central Hall. Several Union Ministers and MPs also reached the Central Hall along with the Prime Minister to pay homage to Savarkar. At the same time, in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi paid tribute to Veer Savarkar by mentioning him. PM Modi said that Savarkar’s personality was an embodiment of strength and generosity, his fearless and self-respecting nature did not tolerate slavery.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted on the birthday of Veer Savarkar. In a tweet, he said that on the birth anniversary of the great patriot Veer Savarkar, who ignited the lamp of patriotism in the hearts of innumerable Indians with his thoughts, many many salutations at his feet. The patriotism, sacrifice and dedication of Veer Savarkar ji is praiseworthy and will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages.

