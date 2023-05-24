Many officers including former DC of Ranchi may be in trouble, name came in toffee, T-shirt mess case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has sought permission from the government to investigate three people, including former Ranchi DC Manoj Kumar, in connection with irregularities in the purchase of toffees and T-shirts on the occasion of Foundation Day. The names of Ratan Srivastava and Saurabh Kumar are among those against whom the ACB has sought permission for investigation. In the year 2016, on the occasion of the state’s foundation day, the government had decided to give T-shirts and toffees to five lakh children participating in the Prabhat Pheri.

Under this, it was decided to purchase goods at a cost of 6.97 crores. Under the decision, the government had given the work of supplying five lakh T-shirts to Kudu Fabrics of Ludhiana at the rate of Rs 100 and toffee to Lalla Enterprises of Jamshedpur. It was implemented in the light of this decision of the government. Later, there was an allegation of irregularities in the purchase of T-shirts and toffees. After this, the government ordered a surveillance inquiry (ACB) in this matter.

After this, vigilance started preliminary investigation of the matter by registering a PE. The involvement of then Ranchi DC Manoj Kumar, JEPC’s then nodal officer Ratan Srivastava and Saurabh Kumar was found involved in this. ACB found in preliminary investigation that Ratan Srivastava received a total of 1000 bags of toffee. There were 500-500 packets of toffee in each bag.

Ratan Srivastava received 100 bags of toffee on 13 November and 900 bags of toffee on 14 November. Preliminary investigation also revealed that many T-shirts were shown distributed here before being sent from Ludhiana to Ranchi. No one checked the quality before supplying the material. In view of this situation, the ACB has sought permission from the government to investigate against the three officers including the then Deputy Commissioner under Section 17(A)(1)(b) of the amended PC Act.