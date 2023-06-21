Many other subjects are also included in the eligibility of Bihar teacher appointment, the candidate appearing in CTET is also allowed

The Education Department has taken some important decisions regarding the qualifications related to the appointments for the post of school teachers through BPSC. Biotechnology/Microbiology has now been included in the qualification to become a science teacher for classes IX and X (high school). Earlier only Zoology, Botany and Chemistry were included in the qualification. Similarly, ancient history has been considered equivalent to history subject in the qualification required for appointment to the post of school teacher in the subject of social science for classes IX and X.

CTET candidates also allowed

According to the official notification from Sanjay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Education, the candidates who are going to appear in the CTET Paper One to be held in July from the center, this year, will be called for the post of school teacher for classes one to five. Permission is granted to appear in the examination with the condition that their examination results are published by the last date fixed by the Bihar Public Service Commission. If this does not happen then the application of the concerned will not be acceptable.

Ed (Special) is also given presumptive qualification of training for appointment to the post of school teacher for classes one to five with the condition that the prescribed condition for appointment to the post of school teacher for classes six to eight will be complied with. Similarly, for appointment to the post of school teacher for classes one to five, higher secondary or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks and four-year degree of B.A.Ed. / B.Sc. It is given with the condition that within two years of the appointment, a bridge course of six months in NCTE recognized primary education will have to be compulsorily completed. The concerned school teacher will be granted paid leave of six months to complete this training.

