‘Many parts of Palamu will become desert by 2035’, said environmentalist Dr. Dayashankar Srivastava

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee. By 2035, many parts of Palamu will turn into desert. Not only this, the rapidly changing environment will also affect the hearts and minds of human beings, due to which they will get entangled in bloody struggle with each other. This is to say of the country’s renowned wildlife expert cum environmentalist Dr. Dayashankar Srivastava. In a special conversation with Prabhat Khabar on the occasion of World Environment Day, he put forward a frightening picture of the future of Palamu, he said that time is running out fast, if the initiative is not taken consciously, then everyone will have to suffer its consequences. Will happen. He pointed out many aspects of the future of Palamu point by point.

Palamu will become a desert by 2035

Dr. Srivastava said that if we talk about 1951, at that time 43 percent of the total area of ​​Palamu was forest land which used to be covered by forests. According to satellite data, out of that only nine percent of the forest is left. It is worth noting that in the government statistics, the forest land is visible as it is, but the forests have disappeared from it. The dense forest of Palamu has now turned into a sparse forest and the sparse forest into a shrubby forest. Due to this the hills have become bare. The bare rock is getting hot fast because of the non-availability of shade. After the sun sets, it is getting cold fast. That’s why there is a difference of 18 to 20 degree Celsius in day and night temperature during summer. Small tornadoes and storms are coming from this. This is an alarm bell. This is indicating that the land of Palamu is moving towards becoming a desert.

Depletion of underground water level due to felling of trees

Due to the reckless felling of trees, the water storage capacity of Palamu’s dohar land which is between two mountains is becoming negligible. Due to non-stagnation of water, the underground water level is going down rapidly. The rivers of Palamu which used to have some or the other water throughout the years, or the rivers which had an internal water source, have now become waterless and have only become rain-fed rivers. Its direct effect has been on the underground water level and on the top of the soil. Due to the lowering of underground water level, changes are also taking place in the soil type, in which sand content is increasing. This earth, a victim of human greed, is fast moving towards becoming a desert in this way.

when humans become attackers

Dr. Srivastava says that this adverse change happening in the environment is also affecting the nature and behavior of human beings. Rapidly increasing temperature is directly affecting the human brain. The cells that operate and control the human being are not in the control of the human being. People are losing their temper very soon. Human beings have become more aggressive than before due to the changing environment. Even if we talk about Palamu, the number of quarrels between each other was more here than in other places. It has increased even more these days. People may find it strange, but the reality is that due to the wildly increasing heat from the changing environment, man is losing control over his mind, which is making him an aggressor towards each other.

what is diagnosis

According to Dr. Srivastava, if we have to save Palamu, then some reforms will have to be done as soon as possible. First of all, by making the panchayats aware, they will have to be given the responsibility of saving the forest in their area. People who think that forest means forest department, this mindset has to be removed and told that the forest does not belong to any department but belongs to our community. Until and unless the community comes forward to save the forest, no government initiative will be able to save it. By setting up a rain water harvesting plan in all government buildings, you will have to inspire others to do the same by becoming an example yourself. The process of throwing garbage in the rivers and on the river banks has to be stopped. Everyone has to be motivated towards planting trees and saving them. It has to be started as soon as possible under a proper planning.