Many people died due to heatwave in UP, Bihar and Odisha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high level meeting

in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha heatwave After the death of many people, the central government has come into action. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the public health preparedness with regard to heatwave across the country.

Experts will be posted in Bihar and UP

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya during the high-level meeting stressed on a strong awareness campaign to make people aware about the preventive measures against heat stroke. Instructed to deploy a team of experts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to remove heat related diseases.

ICMR to conduct research to reduce the effect of heatwave on health

ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) will conduct research to reduce the effect of heat wave on health with specific action plan.

"Health experts to be deployed in UP, Bihar to assist state govts": Health Minister at key meet on heatwave situationRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/SjePcGoQSs#UP #Bihar #MansukhMandaviya #heatwave #healthminister pic.twitter.com/XG1ndkRkYx

Many people died due to heat wave in many parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

Corona on the verge of becoming an endemic disease

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that Covid-19 is on the verge of becoming an endemic disease, but Indian scientists are keeping a close watch on each new variant and the government will continue to be on high alert. He said that the corona virus has managed to survive and it is going to remain intact. The minister said that after more than three years of the epidemic in the world, the situation is now stable, but all necessary measures will be maintained to avoid any form that may prove fatal.