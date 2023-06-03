Many people were lucky in the Odisha train accident, the injured businessman crawled out of the compartment, somehow saved his life

Odisha Train Accident: In the horrific train accident in Odisha, 288 people died, 747 people were injured, in which the condition of 56 people is very serious. Although some people have been lucky in the train accident. In this episode, Manickal Tiwari, a businessman traveling in the train, was also lucky. According to a Hindustan Times report, Manickal was recording a video on his phone after boarding the Cuttack-bound Coromandel Express on Friday. During the recording, the train derailed and collided with a standing goods train and crashed.

In the sudden collision, there was chaos in the entire train. Manickal Tiwari was traveling in S1 bogie. Despite the damage to their coach, many people including Manickal survived safely. He was hurt and blood was also flowing from his body. At the same time, his brother Chandanlal told that Manickal Tiwari was trying to get out with blood-soaked hands and head. Chandanlal told that my brother somehow managed to get out of the coach. He said that the scene around was quite gruesome, bodies of many people were lying there, many were seriously injured.

Regarding the accident, the victim said that he came to know about the train accident only when he was informed about the accident by the health center. He said that when the doctors heard that my brother was alive, they could not believe it because the S1 coach was completely damaged. The victim said that I was bleeding and I somehow managed to get out of the bogie. Similarly, some people managed to escape from the accident while the bogie they were traveling in was completely damaged.

Significantly, 288 people have died in a major train accident in Balasore, Odisha, while hundreds of people are hospitalized after getting injured in the accident. Let me tell you, about 40 km ahead of Balasore another train including the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train. At the same time, after the incident, PM Modi reached the spot and took stock. He also went to the hospital to know the condition of the victims. Seeing the injured, tears came from PM Modi’s eyes.