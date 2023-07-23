Many planets will change their course in August, there will be a change in the lives of these zodiac signs, know whose luck will shine

Grah Gochar August 2023: According to astrology, all the planets play an important role in a person’s life. All the planets change their positions at a certain time. The effect of which can be seen in the life of the native of all zodiac signs. It has been said in astrology that whenever a planet changes its motion, it affects all zodiac signs in a positive and negative way. The most important planet among all these is the Sun, followed by the satellite Moon. At the same time, Venus, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn also make important contributions. Two of these planets are Rahu-Ketu. Rahu-Ketu are considered as malefic or shadow planets.

All the planets change zodiac in a certain period

Nine planets have been described in astrology. Those nine planets are- Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, Rahu and Ketu. All these planets change zodiac signs, retrograde, change constellations, rise and set after a certain period. Next month in August some big planets are going to transit. Whose direct effect will be on the people of 12 zodiac signs. In the month of August, Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars will change their position, whose auspicious and inauspicious effects will be visible on the lives of all zodiac signs.

Know which planet changes zodiac after how many days

According to astrology, Sun changes its zodiac sign after one month. On the other hand, it takes one and a quarter days for the Moon to transit. Mars changes zodiac signs after about one and a half months, while Mercury takes 14 days to move from one zodiac sign to another. Dev Guru Jupiter takes one year to change the sign. Venus takes 23 days to change its zodiac sign and Shani Dev takes the maximum time of two and a half years. The shadow planets Rahu and Ketu take one and a half years to change their zodiac signs.

What is planetary retrograde

According to Jyotishacharya, most of the time all the planets move in the same direction, but when a planet transits in the opposite direction i.e. in the opposite direction, then this situation is called retrograde planet. Meaning of Vakri: When a planet moves in a reverse direction in a zodiac, it is called Vakri. Sun and Moon do not move in reverse. Whereas all other planets are retrograde. Rahu-Ketu always move in reverse direction. Due to the retrograde of the planets, there is a change in the life of every person.

Sun transit in August 2023

According to astrology, the Sun is called the king of the planets. Sun takes 30 days to move from one zodiac sign to another. Sun changes its sign every month. On August 17, 2023, the Sun will enter the Leo zodiac and will benefit the natives of some zodiac signs. During this, the transit of Sun is going to be auspicious and fruitful for the people of many zodiac signs including Aries, Leo.

Venus transit in August 2023

Venus is considered to be the factor of wealth, luxury, happiness and prosperity. When Venus is auspicious in the horoscope of any person, the person gets all kinds of materialistic pleasures. Please tell that on July 7, Venus is in Leo. Venus is moving in reverse direction in Leo. The planet Venus will enter Virgo on the morning of next 7th August at 10.37 am. During this, the people of Virgo, Libra and Taurus are going to get auspicious results.

Mars transit in August 2023

Mars, the commander of the planets, is also going to change its position in August. Mars is currently sitting in Leo. Mars will change its zodiac sign on 17th August. On August 17, Mars will enter Virgo. After this transit of Mars, the people of Aries and Virgo will get success in every work. Please tell that Mars has been considered the factor of courage, valor, land-wealth.

Mercury will change its zodiac on July 25

Mercury changes its zodiac sign in 14 days. Among all the nine planets, Mercury has the status of a prince. This planet is considered to be the factor of intelligence, skin, business etc. The prince of the planets, Mercury is about to enter Leo on the morning of 25th July at 4.26 am. The people of every zodiac need to be a little cautious when Mercury enters Leo. Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Virgo etc. zodiac signs will get immense wealth and increase in business due to the transit of Mercury.