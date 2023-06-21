Many political veterans including Mamta and Kejriwal will reach Patna today, discussions will be held on other issues including election strategies

Opposition meeting: Political veterans will start reaching Patna from Thursday afternoon onwards to attend the opposition unity meeting to be held on June 23 against the policies of the Center and the BJP. Prominent among them are West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, National Conference’s Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti.

Leaders who reached Patna on 23 June

At the same time, including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray from Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Other leaders are expected to reach Patna on the morning of 23 June.

Special dishes will be served

According to the sources, excellent preparations have been made to bring them from the airport to other hotels including government guest house, food-drink, stay-rest, security and all necessary facilities. The responsibility of their arrangement has been given to a minister. Along with this, every aspect is being studied closely regarding Friday’s meeting for opposition unity. Preparations are being made for the best hospitality. Keeping in mind the weather, food and drink arrangements are being made for all the guests. Litti-chokha, makhana-kheer, Zardalu mango etc. included in Bihar’s special dishes and fruits will also be served in this.

Meeting can be held in ‘Samvad’

According to sources, the historic meeting of opposition unity of 18 parties in the capital Patna is likely to be held at the Chief Minister’s residence in Nek Samvad. Along with this, the state guest house has been prepared for the guests arriving from different states to stay in Patna. There are a total of 17 excellent rooms for the guests to stay. Apart from this, arrangements have also been made for other main hotels.

Electoral strategies and other issues will be discussed

According to sources, the political heavyweights who will gather in this meeting will discuss the strategies to contest against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. For this, first of all the convenors will be elected for mutual coordination. Along with this, national and state level election strategies will also be discussed. Many political parties have been contesting elections in opposition to each other, in such a situation an attempt will be made to decide a common program with everyone’s opinion. Along with this, the role of political parties in the possibilities of forming the government after securing majority in the elections will also be discussed.