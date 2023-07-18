Many programs will be held in Jharkhand on World Tribal Day, a glimpse of culture will be seen

On the occasion of World Tribal Day (August 9), a two-day grand and excellent festival will be organized in Jharkhand. There will be a national level program titled ‘Jharkhand Tribal Festival-2023’ on August 9 and 10 in the capital. In this, a glimpse of tribal sensitivity, thinking, culture and traditions will be found. The welfare department has started preparations for the event.

The departmental secretary has instructed the office of the Tribal Welfare Commissioner and the Ram Dayal Munda Research Institute to prepare a blueprint for the entire programme. The Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi also has to play a role in the event. The Tribal Welfare Commissioner will prepare the blueprint of the entire program through the selected event manager. In the two-day festival, seminars, panel discussions, workshops and film festivals will be organized on tribal history, tribal literature and philosophy and tribal economy.

TRI has started preparations regarding this. Renowned experts of the country will participate in this. Sports competitions will also be the attraction of the festival. There will be interstate competitions of other sports including football and hockey. At the same time, the state level competition of the teams selected through district and block level competition will be held in Ranchi. A glimpse of Jharkhand’s tourism will also be seen in this tribal festival.