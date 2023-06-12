Many trains of Western Railway affected due to cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’

Ahmedabad, June 12 (Hindustan Times). Due to cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ in the coastal region of Saurashtra in the state of Gujarat, many trains of Western Railway will be affected. Many trains will be canceled and short terminated as a precautionary measure in view of safety in train operations. Help desks have also been set up at Gandhidham and Bhuj stations for the convenience of passengers.

According to a spokesperson of Western Railway, frequent announcements regarding train updates will be made at stations for the information of passengers. Also, detailed updates regarding regulation/cancellation/short-termination/diversion etc. of trains will be issued from time to time through social media platforms and media updates. Ahmedabad Railway Division has issued helpline numbers 02836-239002 (Gandhidham) and 9724093831 (Bhuj) for any assistance in the wake of cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.

Canceled Trains :

Okha-Rajkot (13 to 16 June), Rajkot-Okha (12 to 15 June), Veraval-Okha and Okha-Veraval (12-15 June), Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla (13 June), Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Okha (14 June), Bhavnagar-Okha and Okha-Bhavnagar (June 12 to 14), Veraval-Rajkot and Rajkot Veraval (June 12 to 15), Ahmedabad via Veraval and Veraval to Ahmedabad (June 12 to 15), Porbandar-Veraval (June 13 to June 15), Veraval-Porbandar (June 12 to 15), Rajkot-Veraval and Veraval to Rajkot (June 12 to 15), Veraval-Indore (June 14), Indore-Veraval (June 13). Apart from this, Porbandar-Dadar, Trains include Bhanvad-Porbandar, Kanalus-Porbandar, Rajkot-Porbandar, Porbandar-Delhi Sahay Rohilla, Porbandar-Shalimar etc. Apart from this, many trains have been shot terminated up to Surendranagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad.