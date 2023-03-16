Many US allies do not want to share ammunition with Kiev

March 16 - BLiTZ. The United States takes ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from its warehouses located in other countries. At the same time, Washington's partners refuse to share shells with Ukraine. This is stated in the material published by the Wall Street Journal.

The US military is transferring ammunition to the Ukrainian army from warehouses in Germany, Kuwait, South Korea and Israel.

The author of the article noted that Seoul is not very interested in transferring shells to Kyiv. He limited himself to only 200 thousand shells. At the same time, South Korea is ready to sell ammunition to the States or the EU so that they transfer them to Ukraine. However, the deal was frozen.

Poroshenko handed over 150 generators for mobile baths to the Armed Forces of Ukraine March 16, 2023 at 17:30

The portal writes that India also does not want to organize the supply of ammunition. The Pentagon has asked for help from Egypt, but so far has not received a concrete answer.

Recall that the SVO in Ukraine has been going on since February 24, 2022. Western countries help the Kyiv regime with ammunition and weapons.