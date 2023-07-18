Maoist involved in the killing of four policemen surrendered with a reward of six lakhs

Ranchi, July 18 (Hindustan Times). CPI-Maoist Naxalite Khudi Munda, who was involved in the killing of four policemen with a reward of five lakh, surrendered on Tuesday. Khudi Munda duly surrendered in front of Ranchi Range DIG Anoop Birthare in a program organized at the police line. Gumla SP and CRPF officials were also present during this.

Khudi Munda, a resident of Batkuri village of Bharno block, is the sub-zonal commander in the CPI Maoist organization. Jharkhand Police has declared a reward of five lakh rupees and NIA has declared a reward of one lakh rupees on him. There are 50 cases registered against Khudi in Gumla, Simdega, Latehar district police stations. Khudi has also been involved in the incident of attack on Chainpur police station, blowing up of Chainpur block building and killing of four policemen by attacking Chainpur police. Khudi Munda used to run his activities in the frontiers of Palkot and Simdega for the last two years. Khudi surrendered only after two commanders Rajesh Oraon and Lajim were killed in an encounter last month.



This is how Khudi Munda joined the organization

After surrender, Naxalite Khudi Munda said that in 1996, his cousin, formerly an active member of Maoist, used to deliver goods for Bobby Munda and inform about police movement. In 1999, along with his cousin, he was involved in arms robbery and several Naxalite incidents in Lapung police station area. Arrested in the year 2001 and went to jail. He got to know many members of the extremist organization during his imprisonment.

After coming out of jail in 2005 due to family dispute, CPI came in contact with Maoist commanders Manoj Nagesia and Silbestar Lakda and started living with the squad. In the year 2008, Palkot Kolebira was made the Area Commander of Simdega Gumla region. After this, in the year 2009, Palkot was made the sub-zonal commander of Simdega area by Regional Commander Silbestar Lakda. Impressed by the surrender policy of the government, he surrendered.