A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities on February 13 in the Izvestia article.

According to the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Krakhmalnoye, Gryanikovka, Timkovka of the Kharkov region, as well as Novoselovskoe LPR were defeated in the Kupyansk direction.

More than 80 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three armored combat vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Krasnolimansky direction in the areas of the settlements of Yampolovka of the DPR, Chervonaya Dibrova, Chervonopopovka, Kuzmino and Stelmakhovka of the LPR.

In the Donetsk direction, the settlement Krasnaya Gora of the DPR was liberated.

In the south-Donetsk direction, fire damage was inflicted on the accumulations of manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Prechistovka and Ugledar of the DPR.

In the Kherson direction, two combat vehicles of the Grad multiple launch rocket system and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers were destroyed in a day.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 384 aircraft, 207 helicopters, 3,114 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,852 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,017 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 4,082 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 8363 units of special military vehicles.

